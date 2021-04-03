Country registers 2,361 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,361 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on April 2.

Some 822 patients have recovered and 24 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 266,322 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 239,807 patients have recovered, 3,617 people have died. Currently, 22,898 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 13,127 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,901,160 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.