Country registers 2,146 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,146 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on March 30.

Some 838 patients have recovered and 25 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 259,476 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 237,338 patients have recovered, 3,538 people have died. Currently, 18,600 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 14,099 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,858,773 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 536,871 citizens had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.