Country registers 1,129 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,129 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on March 29.

Some 349 patients have recovered and 22 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 257,330 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 236,500 patients have recovered, 3,513 people have died. Currently, 17,317 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,630 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,844,674 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.