Country registers 933 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 933 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on March 18.

Some 256 patients have recovered and 7 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 243,424 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 231,894 patients have recovered, 3,314 people have died. Currently, 8,216 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 10,188 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,746,681 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 468,826 citizens had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.