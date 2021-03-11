Country registers 515 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 515 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on March 10.

Some 201 patients have recovered and 7 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 237,775 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 230,116 patients have recovered, 3,257 people have died. Currently, 4,402 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,462 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,671,613 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 428,635 citizens had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.