Country registers 297 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 297 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on March 9.

Some 126 patients have recovered and 3 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 237,260 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 229,915 patients have recovered, 3,250 people have died. Currently, 4,095 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,152 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,663,151 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 411,496 citizens had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.