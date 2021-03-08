Interest in entrepreneurship growing among women in Azerbaijan

By Trend

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, represented by women entrepreneurs, congratulates all women on the occasion of March 8 - International Women's Day and wishes them success in their activity, Trend reports with reference to the Small and Medium Business Development Agency.

Women play a special role in the social, socio-economic and cultural life of Azerbaijan, the role of Azerbaijani women in the upbringing of patriotic children for Azerbaijan is great.

The role of women in the economy, employment and private sector development, as is their interest in micro, small business and self-employment is growing.

As of January 1, 2021, 21.3 percent of entrepreneurs registered to engage in entrepreneurial activity without creating a legal entity are women.

The development of women's entrepreneurship is one of the priority spheres of the activity of the agency.

The appropriate measures are being taken to encourage women's entrepreneurship and increase the number of women in SMEs, the Women's Entrepreneurship Development Association is actively represented in the Public Council under the Agency.

Over 30 percent of citizens who took advantage of the activity of the agency in the field of training entrepreneurs in Baku and various districts of Azerbaijan, increasing their knowledge and skills, the access to the sales markets and financial resources, accounted for women.

The "German-Azerbaijani joint program for professional development of managers in business community of Azerbaijan", being implemented through the partnership of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency, was used by 451 entrepreneurs, over 30 percent of them are women.

The agency expressed confidence that the role of women's entrepreneurship in the sustainable development of Azerbaijan and the number of women in SMEs will more increase.