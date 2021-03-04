Country registers 314 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 314 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on March 4.

Some 124 patients have recovered and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 235,647 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 229,267 patients have recovered, 3,232 people have died. Currently, 3,148 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,183 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,627,991 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.