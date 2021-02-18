Baku accounts for half of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s capital Baku accounts for 52.2 percent of all coronavirus infection cases in the country, the website of the COVID-19 task force under the Cabinet of Ministers, koronavirusinfo, reported today.

Elsewhere in the country, infection cases were 13.3 percent in Aran, 12.9 percent in Absheron, 8.1 percent in Ganja-Gazakh, 3.2 percent in Sheki-Zagatala, 3 percent in Guba-Khachmaz, 2.9 percent in Lankaran, 2.5 percent in Mountain Shirvan and 1.4 percent in Upper Karabakh.

Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic accounted for only 0.05 percent of infection cases in Azerbaijan.

The number of coronavirus infection among those coming from abroad is 0.4 percent.

Additionally, in Baku, the largest infection rate is registered in Binagadi district - 15 percent, followed by Khatai - 13.1 percent, Yasamal - 12.1 percent, Sabunchu- 10.9 percent, Narimanov - 8.2 percent, Nasimi - 7 percent, Nizami - 7 percent, Khazar - 6.9 percent, Garadagh - 5.3 percent, Sabail - 5 percent and Pirallakhi - 0.5 percent.

As of February 17, Azerbaijan, the nation of ten million, has registered 232,491 COVID-19 cases and 3,187 coronavirus-related deaths. Over 227,116 people have recovered from the disease.