TABIB talks impact of COVID-19 vaccination on human body

By Trend

Headache, muscle aches, and chills after vaccination against coronavirus infection are expected and indicate a positive reaction of the body to the vaccine, Trend reports citing the message of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).

The message reads that the vaccine is not recommended to be injected only into people who have high sensitivity to the vaccine element, as well as in the presence of high body temperature at the time of vaccination or at the stage of exacerbation of the chronic disease.

Azerbaijan purchases the CoronoVAC vaccine that is produced by the Chinese Sinovac company.

The vaccines, which are delivered to the country in stages, are initially injected into people aged over 65, health workers, police officers, and people from other risk groups. Vaccination consists of 2 stages: two doses of the drug are administered with an interval of 28 days.