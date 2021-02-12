Country registers 191 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews









By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 191 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on February 12.

Some 226 patients have recovered and 3 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 231,840 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 226,345 patients have recovered, 3,173 people have died. Currently, 2,322 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,260 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,485,483 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.