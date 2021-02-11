Country registers 140 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





Azerbaijan registered 140 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on February 11.

Some 205 patients have recovered and 3 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 231,649 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 226,119 patients have recovered, 3,170 people have died. Currently, 2,360 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,315 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,478,223 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.