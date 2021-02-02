North-east wind to blow in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku awaits changeable cloudy weather on February 3. North-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +4-7 °C at night, +9-12 °C in the daytime in the Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +5-7 °C at night, +9-11 °C in the daytime in Baku.

Atmospheric pressure will be 766 mm Hg above the norm. Relative humidity will make 75-85 percent at night and 55-65 percent in the daytime.

The weather is expected to be mostly dry in the regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be +1-6 °C at night, +11-16 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -2 and +3 °C at night, -5-10 °C in the highlands,+ 7-12 °C in the daytime.

The day is expected to be favorable for weather-sensitive people.