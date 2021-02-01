Korean TV channel to be aired in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s KATV1 company, one of the national cable operators presented the opportunity to watch the popular Korean TV channel ‘ARIRANG World’, the company’s press service told Trend on Jan.30.

According to the press service, a high demand for Korean content was revealed in the capital city of Azerbaijan, due to which the company presented to its subscribers the broadcast of popular Korean TV series, entertainment projects (fashion, cuisine and showbiz), sports events and news in English.

The TV channel is available only to subscribers of digital broadcasting KATV1.

"In the near future, the company plans to not only expand the geography of its broadcasting, but also introduce the latest world achievements in the field of telecommunication technologies, which, together with the high quality of services and the level of customer service, will become the main condition for maintaining the company's leading positions in the Azerbaijani telecommunications market," the press service added.

AG Telekom was founded in 2005. In August of the same year, she was granted a license for cable broadcasting in Baku by the National Council for TV and Radio Broadcasting.

At the moment, the company has laid 90 kilometers of fiber-optic, 80 kilometers of backbone and 140 kilometers of sub-backbone cable network, which is prepared to provide multimedia services for connecting to KATV1.