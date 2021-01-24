Azerbaijan considering issues of regional schools damaged during Karabakh War

By Trend

Azerbaijan is working on solutions for schools severely damaged during the Second Karabakh War, the country’s Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said, Trend reports.

According to Amrullayev, because of the missile attacks from the Armenians during the 44-day Karabakh War, it was impossible to teach in schools, both located near the conflict zone and at a far distance.

"This is up to 1,150 schools - more than 300,000 students. Some 54 schools were damaged to one degree or another. We’re working with the relevant government agencies to restore them. I think that on February 1, when the primary school students return to school, most of these schools will be ready to accept them. For some schools, in which there is significant destruction, work is underway to make appropriate decisions," said the minister.

Amrullayev added that pupils of the destroyed schools are planned to be placed in neighboring schools or to temporarily repair some of the rooms of these educational institutions, and then find more fundamental solutions.