Country registers 305 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 305 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on January 19.

Some 949 patients have recovered and 10 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 227,696 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 216,720 patients have recovered, 3,032 people have died. Currently, 7,944 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,915 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,328,507 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.