Country registers 474 new COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan registered 474 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on January 13.

Some 1,322 patients have recovered and 16 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 225,820 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 212,120 patients have recovered, 2,957 people have died. Currently, 10,743 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,052 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,287,959 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.