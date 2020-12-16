Country registers 4,077 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 4,077 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on December 16.

Some 3,854 patients have recovered and 43 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 187,336 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 122,859 patients have recovered, 2,050 people have died. Currently, 62,427 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 17,998 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,998,577 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.