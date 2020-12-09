Country registers 4,403 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 4,403 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on December 9.

Some 2,919 patients have recovered and 42 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 158,555 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 96,330 patients have recovered, 1,755 people have died. Currently, 60,470 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 19,066 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,884,578 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.