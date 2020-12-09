TODAY.AZ / Society

Country registers 4,403 new COVID-19 cases

09 December 2020 [15:17] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 4,403 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on December 9.

Some 2,919 patients have recovered and 42 patients have died in the reported period. 

So far, 158,555 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 96,330 patients have recovered, 1,755 people have died. Currently, 60,470 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 19,066 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,884,578 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/society/201342.html

Print version

Views: 11

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also