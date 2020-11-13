Country registers 1,364 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,364 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 13.

Some 1,015 patients have recovered and 22 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 71,580 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 53,001 patients have recovered, 927 people have died. Currently, 17,652 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,744 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,489,382 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.