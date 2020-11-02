Country registers 596 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 596 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 2.

Some 322 patients have recovered and 13 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 57,040 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 44,479 patients have recovered, 753 people have died. Currently, 11,808 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,081 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,368,620 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.