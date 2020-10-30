Country registers 1,015 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,015 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 29.

Some 483 patients have recovered and 9 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 53,152 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 42,516 patients have recovered, 708 people have died. Currently, 10,636 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 11,813 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,331,287 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.