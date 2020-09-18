Country registers 140 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 140 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 17.

Some 119 patients have been infected and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 38,777 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 36,289 patients have recovered, 571 people have died. Currently, 1,917 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,601 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,035,286 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.