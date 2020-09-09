Country registers 154 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 154 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 9.

Some 175 patients have been infected and 3 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 37,732 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 35,119 patients have recovered, 555 people have died. Currently, 2,058 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,140 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 980,978 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.