Country registers 132 new COVID-19 recoveries

Azerbaijan registered 132 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 7.

Some 89 patients have been infected and 3 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 37,418 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 34,837 patients have recovered, 551 people have died. Currently, 2,030 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 3,936 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 967,040 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.