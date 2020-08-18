Country registers 167 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 167 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on August 17.

Some 124 patients have been infected and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 34,343 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 32,042 patients have recovered, 508 people have died. Currently, 1,793 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,153 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 836,908 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.