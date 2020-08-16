Easing of quarantine in Azerbaijan requires preparedness for growth of coronavirus cases - TABIB

By Trend

The slight growth in the daily number of coronavirus infections among citizens is a matter of concern, but while easing the quarantine regime, it is necessary to be ready for this, Head of the Disease Control and Prevention Department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) of Azerbaijan Yagut Garayeva said, Trend reports.

Garayeva made the remark during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers held on August 15.

According to Garayeva, everyone must follow appropriate sanitary and hygienic rules to keep this growth under control.

It is also very important that the number of those who have recovered exceeds the rate of those infected, she stressed.

Garayeva noted that currently, the number of coronavirus-infected persons in the country is 2,024, and the occupancy rate of coronavirus hospitals in Baku is 24 percent.