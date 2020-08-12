Azerbaijan registers 202 new COVID-19 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 202 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers reported on August 12.

Some 93 patients have been infected and 2 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 33,824 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 31,058 patients have recovered, 497 people have died. Currently, 2,269 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,054 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 804,513 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.