334 quarantine regime violators fined

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Some 334 citizens were fined during the last 24 hours across the country for violating the strict quarantine regime, the main traffic police department under the Ministry of Interior reported on August 7.

All 334 were fined according to Article 211.1 of the Code of Administrative Offences. Of them 221 were drivers who failed to follow the quarantine regime requirements and 112 were citizens not using facial masks in the public transport. One citizen was subject to administrative liability.

In the meantime, 870 cars, which had sought to leave the territories where the quarantine is imposed, were stopped, and returned back during the reporting period.

Earlier, it was reported that 47,182 citizens were fined in the period of June 21 and August 5 for violating the quarantine regime, 635 drivers were fined during June 14-16 lockdown, while 2,524 drivers were fined during June 6-7 lockdown.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24. On August 3 the decision was taken to extended until August 31 the strict coronavirus quarantine regime that is in force in the country, while cancelling the SMS permit system that will allow citizens leave their homes without obtaining electronic permission.

The strict special quarantine regime will remain in force until 00:00 on 31 August in Baku, Jalilabad, Ganja, Masalli, Mingachevir, Sumgayit, Yevlakh, Absheron, Barda, Goranboy, Goygol, Khachmaz and Salyan regions.

Within the rules established by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Executive Power of Baku city, citizens will be allowed to visit beaches without obtaining permission as of August 5.

The movement of public transport will remain restricted on weekends during the August - from 00:00 on August 8 to 06:00 on August 10; from 00:00 on August 15 to 06:00 on August 17; from 00:00 on August 22 to 06:00 on August 24; from 00:00 on August 29 to 06:00 on August 31.