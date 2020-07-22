Temperature to fall in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku u and Absheron peninsula on July 22. Rain and lightning are predicted in some places. Strong north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +22-25 °C at night, +28-31 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +22-24 °C at night, +28-30 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 757 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent during the daytime.

Strong north-west will blow at Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +25-26 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +26-27 °C at the southern Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh beaches.

Lightning, torrential rain, and hail are expected in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +21-26 °C at night, +28-33 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +10-15 °C at night, +18-23 °C in the daytime.

The temperature is expected to fall on the Absheron Peninsula on July 22, which is favorable for people sensitive to weather.