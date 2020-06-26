22 Kazakh citizens sent home via ferry

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan transported 22 more citizens of Kazakhstan back to their country, local media reported with reference to Baku Port on June 24.

According to the information, 22 citizens of Kazakhstan, 10 citizens of Azerbaijan and 1 citizen of Russia, who have the right to live in this country, were transported to Kazakhstan via “Professor Gul” ferry from the Baku port on June 24.

The passengers tested negative for COVID-19 before departure.

On May 13, Kazakhstan approved a new procedure for crossing the state border for the period of quarantine restrictions, according to which the Kazakh port "Kuryk" resumed acceptance of citizens of Kazakhstan and other countries with the right to enter the country.

During May and June, 78 Kazakh citizens and 24 foreign nationals departed from the Baku port.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24 and closed its borders over COVID-19.