Azerbaijan repatriates 39 citizens from Iran

Azerbaijan repatriated 39 citizens from Iran, local media reported with reference to head of the Astara border crossing point in the northern Iranian Gilan region Mansour Babayi on June 24.

Moreover, Babai noted that, Azerbaijani citizens studying in Iran returned on the initiative of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran and coordination of officials of the two countries.

Azerbaijani citizens stayed in Iran due to the closure of borders in connection with spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Astara border crossing point was closed for citizens from March 1.

Azerbaijan has so far repatriated over 25,000 citizens from different countries over COVID-19 pandemic.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24, and on June 18 decision was taken to extend special quarantine regime until August 1.