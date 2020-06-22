Some 1,572 fined for violation of coronavirus quarantine regime

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Some 1,572 citizens have been fined for violating the strict quarantine regime that entered force on June 21, main traffic police department under the Ministry of Interior reported on June 22.

All 1,572 were fined according to Article 211.1 of the Code of Administrative Offences. Of them 1,440 were drivers who failed to follow the quarantine regime requirements and 132 were citizens not using facial masks in the public transport.

The fines are due to the special quarantine regime that will be in force from June 21 to 06:00 on July 5 in the territories of Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad and Absheron region. Residents are required to obtain SMS permits before leaving their place of residence during the two-week strict lockdown.

In the meantime, 5,000 citizens who had sought to leave the territories of Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron region have been stopped, head of public relations department of the main state police department Kamran Aliyev said at the briefing of Operational Headquarters on June 21.

He noted that out of these 5,000 cars, 4,000 were returned in the direction of Baku, and 1,000 in the direction of the regions.

Furthermore, he urged citizens to obtain a pass to go to other cities of the country by calling the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ hotline.

Earlier it was reported that 635 drivers were fined during June 14-16 lockdown, as well as 2,524 drivers were fined during June 6-7 lockdown.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24, and on June 18 decision was taken to extend special quarantine regime until August 1.

Moreover, on June 18, Cabinet of Ministers announced decision to impose a two-week strict quarantine regime.

Under the new lockdown rule, citizens are allowed to leave their place of residence only after obtaining SMS permissions.

Operation of shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, beauty salons, as well as museums, exhibition halls, sport and beaches was also suspended until July 5.