Gold price rises on June 22

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on June 22 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold rose by 43.4095 manat or $25.53 (1.48 percent) and amounted to 2,979.624 manat ($1,750) per ounce.

The price of silver grew by 0.8181 manat or 48 cents and amounted to 30.4159 manat ($17.89) per ounce.

The price of platinum went up by 11.7725 manat or $6.92 (0.9 percent) and amounted to 1,393.133 manat ($820) per ounce.

The price of palladium increased only by 2.091 manat or $1.23 (0.1 percent) and amounted to 3,257.812 manat ($1,920).

In monthly terms, the price of gold went up by 44.9565 manat or $26.44 (1.5 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 1.8482 manat or $1.09 (6.5 percent) per ounce, platinum fell by 18.4535 manat or $10.85 (1.3 percent) per ounce, and palladium – by 177.956 manat or $104.68 (5.2 percent).

Precious markets June 22, 2020 June 19, 2020 May 22, 2020 Change in a day Change in a day, % Change in a month Change in a month, % Gold XAU 2,979.624 2,936.215 2,934.6675 +43.4095 +1.48 +44.9565 +1.5 Silver XAG 30.4159 29.5978 28.5677 +0.8181 +2.8 +1.8482 +6.5 Platinum XPT 1,393.133 1,381.361 1,411.5865 +11.7725 +0.9 -18.4535 -1.3 Palladium XPD 3,257.812 3,255.721 3,435.768 +2.091 +0.1 -177.9560 -5.2

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on June 22)