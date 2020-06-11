TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijan confirms 339 new COVID-19 cases

10 June 2020 [18:24] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


Azerbaijan has detected 339 new COVID-19 cases, 114 patients have recovered, while 4 patients have died, Trend reports on June 10 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 8,530 cases of coronavirus infection have been revealed in Azerbaijan, 4,720 have recovered, 102 people have died.

At present, 3,708 people are being treated in special treatment hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 356,032 tests were carried out in the country so far.

