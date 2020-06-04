TODAY.AZ / Society

Windy weather expected in Baku

04 June 2020

By Azernews


By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologist predict windy weather in Baku on June 5. Northwest wind will blow. which may be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people. It will be foggy in some places. 

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 18-20 °C at night, 25-29 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 18-20 °C at night,  27-29 °C in the daytime. 

Atmospheric pressure will increase from 758 mm to 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make up 70-80 percent in the daytime, 45-50 °C at night. 

The weather will be mainly rainless in the country's regions. However, thunderstorms are expected in the  northern and western regions.

The temperature will be 17-22 °C at night, 31-36 °C  in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 10-15 at night, 17-22 in the daytime.

