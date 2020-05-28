Azerbaijan repatriates 175 citizens from Moscow

By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan's national flag carrier AZAL airlifted 175 citizens from Moscow to Baku by a charter flight on May 27.

All passengers have been placed in quarantine after arrival.

It should be noted that AZAL carries out charter flights in accordance with the plan determined by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has so far repatriated over 20,000 citizens from different countries over COVID-19 crisis.

