Police patrol stations set up in Baku, Sumgayit, Absheron removed after relaxation of lockdown

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The road patrol stations set up in Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron regions have been removed due to the easing of the quarantine regime on May 18, Interior Ministry press secretary Ehsan Zahidov told local media.

He said that after the Cabinet of Ministers’s decision to abolish the SMS permit system on 18 May, special police posts set in some streets and avenues in Baku are no longer needed.

However, police and internal troops continue to control the special quarantine regime to see if the residents are observing the rules of social distancing and are wearing protective masks, Zahidov said.

“This work continues in an intensified regime,” he said.

Azerbaijan extended until May 31 the quarantine regime imposed on March 24, however, relaxed it on May 18, allowing residents leave their homes without an SMS permit, to visit parks, boulevards and removing restriction on the movement of people aged over 65.

In the meantime, the State Agency for Services to Citizens and Social Innovations reported on May 18 that 24,992 permits to go out were granted via the portal icaze.e-gov.az to 72,330 public and private institutions, including individuals engaged in business activities between April 4 and May 18.

At the same time, residents sent 36.2 million SMS messages to 8103 to obtain permission to leave their homes. 99 percent of SMS messages were answered within 1-2 minutes.

Moreover, citizens were given the opportunity to contact ASAN Call Center 9108 in connection with the rules of use of the system and the difficulties encountered. The center's staff received over 500.000 calls from citizens.

The State Agency for Services to Citizens and Social Innovations was developed by the Center for the Development of Electronic Government, which is subordinate to the State Agency for Services to Citizens and Social Innovations under the President and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Throughout its working time, the "System for Granting and Monitoring Permits during Special Quarantine Treatment" has been working steadily and safely.

This system has also aroused interest abroad. On its basis, an online registration system for the movement of citizens was created in Kazakhstan.

At the same time, several federal entities of the Russian Federation have also applied the system, and requests have been sent in connection with it from Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

As reported earlier, the "System of granting and monitoring of permits during the special quarantine regime" was in force since April 5, 2020.

Since May 18, within the framework of removal of some restrictions imposed on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with the special quarantine regime, SMS-permissions, provision of permits from the site "icaze.e-gov.az", service certificate or certificate of employment have been abolished.

Azerbaijan has confirmed 3,387 COV?D-19 cases so far.