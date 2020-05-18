Weather to heat up in country

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku on May 19.

Fog is expected in some places at night and in the morning. South-east wind will followed by north-west one in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +11-14 °C at night, +21-25 °C in the daytime,the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku , the temperature will be +12-14 °C at night, +22-24 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 766 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night, 40-45 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in the regions of Azerbaijan . However, hails are expected in some mountainous areas. It will be foggy at night and in the morning. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be mainly dry in the country's regions. However, the temperature will be +12-17 °C at night, +25-30 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +6-11 °C at night, +15-20 °C in the daytime.



