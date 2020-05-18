Weather to heat up in country

|
Changeable
cloudy and rainless weather is expected in
Fog is
expected in some places at night and in the morning. South-east wind will
followed by north-west one in the daytime.
The
temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +11-14 °C at
night, +21-25 °C in the daytime,the Ecology and Natural
Resources Ministry reported.
In
Atmospheric
pressure will be 766 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at
night, 40-45 percent in the daytime.
The weather
will be mainly dry in the regions of
The
temperature will be mainly dry in the country's regions. However, the
temperature will be +12-17 °C at night,
+25-30 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature
will be +6-11 °C at night, +15-20 °C in the
daytime.