Azerbaijan loosens coronavirus lockdown nationwide

As of May 18, Azerbaijan will soften nationwide quarantine regime imposed nearly two month ago.

The relaxation of the lockdown will enable residents leave their homes freely without obtaining SMS permission and also remove the restriction on the movement of people aged over 65.

The new lockdown rules also include the opening of museum, galleries and removes restriction on the entry to boulevards, parks and some other recreation venues provided that no more than 10 people are gathered in groups.

The decision to ease the lockdown was made taking into account the sanitary-epidemiological situation in the country and the dynamics of patient recovery, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers said in a special briefing on May 15.

The easing of the lockdown applies to Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran and Absheron region in the country as other regions saw relaxation of the lockdown earlier on May 4.

The citizens however, are advised not to leave home unnecessarily, to observe social distancing rules and use protective equipment.

A number of restriction remain in force despite the easening of the lockdown.

Thus, entry and exit into and out of the country are still prohibited, as well as the entry and exit to Baku, Sumgayit, Absheron, Lankaran with the exception of cargo transportation are still prohibited.

Classes in all educational institutions, wedding ceremonies, religious ceremonies (with the exception of funerals), the operation of shopping malls remain restricted.

Other restrictions cover sporting, cultural and other public events, children’s entertainment centers, gyms, baths, massage parlors, services in the sphere of sport, health-improving and recovery procedures (except for medical services in this area), the use of hookah equipment in catering facilities, visiting patients in hospitals; group and individual admission of citizens on site in other state bodies, except for ASAN and DOST service centers.

Azerbaijan first imposed the nationwide quarantine regime on March 24 until April 20. On April 4, the country introduced the SMS permit system to control the citizens’ movement.

As of May 17, Azerbaijan has registered 3,138 COVID-19 cases and 36 coronavirus- related deaths. The total number of recovered patients is 1,944. To reveal the cases of infection, 226,005 tests have been carried out in the country so far.