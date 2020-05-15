Azerbaijan to soften restrictions on public spots imposed due to COVID-19

The restriction on entry to boulevards, parks and other recreation places in Azerbaijan's Baku, Sumqayit, Ganja and Lankaran cities, and Absheron district, will be lifted starting from 00:00 (GMT+4) on May 18 under the condition not to gather in groups of 10 people, Trend reports on May 15 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

The decision was made based on the current sanitary and epidemiological situation, the number of active patients and the rate of infection.

Taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the total number of infected people in the country and the dynamics of patients' recovery, it was decided to mitigate a number of restrictions imposed under the special quarantine regime.