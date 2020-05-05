05.05.2020
04 May 2020 [17:09]
Azerbaijan extends suspension of passenger train operations until May 31
04 May 2020 [16:43]
Temperature to rise up in Baku
04 May 2020 [16:35]
Azerbaijan prevents smuggling of 15kg of heroin from Iran
04 May 2020 [15:30]
Number of COVID-19 tests reaches 157,932 in Azerbaijan
04 May 2020 [11:34]
4.3-magnitude quake jolts Azerbaijan
03 May 2020 [18:03]
Azerbaijan confirms 38 new COVID-19 cases
02 May 2020 [18:26]
Azerbaijan introduces special sanitary regime in some spheres of economy
02 May 2020 [13:20]
Azerbaijan begins to use plasma of coronavirus survivors to treat severely infected patients
02 May 2020 [12:47]
Azerbaijan discloses budget of Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus
Most Popular
Draft contracts for alternative energy projects prepared in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Online meeting held between Azerbaijani FM, UK’s Parliamentary Under Secretary of State
Russian market interested in import of Azerbaijani products
President Ilham Aliyev: Current period for us is a time when we must increase spending and help vulnerable citizens and entrepreneurs
Rules for issuance of electronic visas to foreign tourists change in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan's Defense Minister urges for being ready to suppress enemy provocations
Central Bank of Azerbaijan: Share of business loans increases in country
