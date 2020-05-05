  • 04 May 2020 [17:09]
    Azerbaijan extends suspension of passenger train operations until May 31
  • 04 May 2020 [16:43]
    Temperature to rise up in Baku
  • 04 May 2020 [16:35]
    Azerbaijan prevents smuggling of 15kg of heroin from Iran
  • 04 May 2020 [15:30]
    Number of COVID-19 tests reaches 157,932 in Azerbaijan
  • 04 May 2020 [11:34]
    4.3-magnitude quake jolts Azerbaijan
  • 03 May 2020 [18:03]
    Azerbaijan confirms 38 new COVID-19 cases
  • 02 May 2020 [18:26]
    Azerbaijan introduces special sanitary regime in some spheres of economy
  • 02 May 2020 [13:20]
    Azerbaijan begins to use plasma of coronavirus survivors to treat severely infected patients
  • 02 May 2020 [12:47]
    Azerbaijan discloses budget of Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus

