Azerbaijani Health Ministry warns against self-treatment of coronavirus

22 April 2020 [12:15] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The Azerbaijani Ministry of Health has called on the population not to try treating coronavirus without a doctor’s prescription, Trend reports on April 21 referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health.

“Many websites have been recently advertising the effectiveness of various medicines to treat coronavirus. These websites emphasize a positive effect of these medicines on eliminating the symptoms caused by the virus. However, medication should be taken only under the supervision of a doctor,” the message said.

“The erroneous, irregular consumption of medicines may have a negative effect on medical treatment and may cause more harm than good,” said the ministry.

