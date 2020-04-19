Classes in schools and universities of Azerbaijan suspended until May 2

By Trend

Classes in schools and universities of Azerbaijan have been suspended until May 2, Trend reports.

The decision was made by Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the decision, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan, the educational process in all educational institutions in the country is suspended from April 20 to May 2, 2020 (the first school day is scheduled for May 4) and all relevant events are cancelled.

This decision shall enter into force on the day of its signing.