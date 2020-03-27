Azerbaijan Airlines to operate int’l flights only to Moscow and London

By Trend

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will operate international flights only to Moscow and London starting from March 26, Trend reports.

The Baku-Moscow flight will be operated on Thursdays. Departure time from Baku is at 10:40 Baku time, departure time from Moscow is at 13:50 Moscow time.

The Baku-London flight will also be operated on Thursdays. The departure time from Baku is at 19:05 Baku time, and the departure time from London is at 22:05 London time.

In addition, in order to prevent crowding, AZAL’s airline ticket sales offices will be closed. The tickets can be purchased on the AZAL’s website (www.azal.az).

Arrival to Baku will be available only for Azerbaijani citizens.

Flights will be operated from / to Terminal 2. Only passengers in whose name the ticket has been purchased will be allowed into the terminal building.





Other persons, including accompanying (seeing off / meeting), will not be allowed in the terminal building.

Every citizen returning to Azerbaijan undergoes a medical examination and is quarantined.

AZAL urges citizens not to leave home without urgent need and avoid from traveling.