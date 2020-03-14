By Trend

There are no local infection cases among citizens in Azerbaijan, which is good, said press secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at a briefing held by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers for media representatives on coronavirus. He noted that up until now, three of the patients have recovered.

“Currently, 15 people are infected with coronavirus. The health condition of some of them is improving. One of the patients died, but not from coronavirus,” added Mammadov.





Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers has adopted some measures for social isolation, such as cancellation of all public events, closure of cinemas, museums and theaters, entertainment centers, gyms throughout the country and other measures.