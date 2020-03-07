President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani women on occasion of 8 March

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Azerbaijani women on the occasion of 8 March – International Women's Day.

Dear women!

I sincerely congratulate you, all Azerbaijani women, on the International Women's Day and wish you good health, happiness and success in your future endeavors.

Azerbaijani women have been the moral pillar of our society at all stages in our history. They have made invaluable contributions to preserving the rich national and cultural values of our people that have shaped up over the centuries and passed down the highest universal human qualities from one generation to another.

The enhanced public activity of Azerbaijani women at the time of construction of a new society, their direct participation in the social and cultural life are evidence of their high intellectual level. Azerbaijani women stood out for their social activity after Azerbaijan restored its state independence, achieved numerous successes in the field of education, healthcare, science and culture. At a time when the wave of globalization constantly changes the system of traditional values, our women, having turned the unity of national and modern values into an integral part of their inner world, succeeded in preserving the principles of continuity of generations and are committed to the path of their predecessors and enlighteners, who left their mark on the annals of literary, public, scientific and cultural thought.

There are favorable conditions in our republic for creative women to materialize their potential. By their activities aimed at strengthening the foundations of our statehood, they play an important part in ensuring the harmonious progress of our renewing country. The current status and business authority of our women is one of the important realities of our society, which is united around a single ideology.

Dear women!

I am sure that you will, as always, continue to pay great attention to the education of our children in the spirit of respect for national and spiritual values and love of the motherland and write bright pages in the chronicles of Azerbaijan’s development.

Happy holiday!