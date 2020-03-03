Country to mark Icherisheher's inclusion in UNESCO list

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Abulfas Garayev has unveiled an action plan to mark the 20th anniversary of Icherisheher's inscription on UNESCO's World Heritage List, signed y by President Ilham Aliyev.

International conference and several cultural events will be held in Icherisheher as part of the celebration.

The exhibitions will display some exhibits stored in country's museums. The celebration will feature cultural programs. Moreover, separate routes will be formed for tourists.

Negotiations on this issue are already underway with the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve.

"The main thing is the international resonance from these events. The work done today in Icherisheher is commendable. Every day is a story," the minister added.

Azerbaijan became member of UNESCO on June 3 1992, after restoration of its independence. In 2003, Azerbaijan and UNESCO signed the framework agreement on cooperation in the areas of culture, science, education and communication, which allowed Azerbaijan to become one of the donors of UNESCO.

Many Azerbaijan's cultural sites have been included into UNESCO's World Heritage List.

The Icherisheher (Old City), Maiden Tower and Shirvanshah's palace were included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2000, while since 2007 the Gobustan National Historical-Artistic reserve also listed among these heritages.

Sheki, a significant city at the crossroads of the historic Silk Roads was inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List during the 43rd session of the World Heritage Committee held in Baku.

In 2017, UNESCO recognized Azerbaijan's dolma as the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Art of crafting and playing with kamancha, presented jointly by Azerbaijan and Iran, was also inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

UNESCO also celebrated the 600th anniversary of the death of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi and the 200th anniversary of the first settlement of Germans in Azerbaijan last year.