Cloudy weather expected in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy and rainless weather is expected Baku and Absheron peninsula on January 22. It will be in some places. Mild southwest wind will blow.

Air temperature on the Absheron peninsula will range from 0 to +3 °C at night, +6-10 °C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be +1-3 °C at night, and +7-9 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

The atmospheric pressure will drop from 770 to 765 mm. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent during the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the country's regions . Fog is predicted at night and in the morning. The west wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places.

The air temperature will range from -3 °C to +2 °C at night, +7-12 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will vary from -5 to -10 °C at night, 0-3 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be unfavorable for people sensitive to the weather.