Education Quality Assurance Agency to be established

By Azernews

By Rasana Gasimova

A new Education Quality Assurance Agency will be established in Azerbaijan.

The agency will be set up in line with the presidential decree signed on December 29, Ministry of Education reported.

The agency is created on the basis of the reorganization of the Ministry of Education Accreditation and Nostrification Department.

The Education Quality Assurance Agency is part of the Ministry of Education. The authorized capital of the agency is 100,000 manats ($58,823).

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to provide the agency with an administrative building, as well as to solve other logistical issues.

The Ministry of Education has been instructed to approve the structure of the agency, schedule of positions and salaries (including salary increases, bonuses and other payments) within two months.

The agency is established in the framework of the State Strategy for the Development of Education adopted in 2013. According to the document, the quality of education is declared the main strategic priority of the country.

The document sets goals of improving the system of indicators measuring the quality of education, and the direction of financing education to increase its quality in order to form an educational system that occupies a leading position among the countries of the world in terms of quality and coverage.

The Education Quality Assurance Agency is created in order to achieve these goals and create a system for ensuring effective education that meets existing requirements.